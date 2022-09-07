Southern Cameroons Crisis:  3 killed in Amba armed assault in Ekona

Three civilians were killed on Tuesday when Ambazonia fighters attacked a passenger vehicle on the Kumba-Buea highway, while a Cameroon government soldier of the Rapid Intervention Battalion was shot dead at a check post in Ekona.

According to Cameroon Concord News sources in Fako Division, Amba fighters riding motor bikes opened fire when the driver of the bus refused to stop at a check post erected by the fighters.

“The Southern Cameroons separatists’ fighters opened fire, killing three civilians and injuring two passers-by,” a police officer in Ekona who asked not to be named told Cameroon Concord News.

The police officer added that the Amba fighters left the scene, while the bodies were taken to a hospital in Ekona for autopsies.

Another pedestrian who narrowly escaped the Amba attack said Cameroon government troops deployed to a check point in the outskirts of Ekona were busy with their cell phones when the Amba fighters approached the passenger vehicle and opened fire.

Security official shot dead

An official of the so-called Rapid Intervention Battalion was killed when an unidentified Amba fighter shot at him inside a check post in Ekona. Our reporter in Fako is yet to confirm this incident. However, a security official who spoke to Cameroon Concord News but sued for anonymity said the incident occurred late on Tuesday and he added that other Cameroon government soldiers opened retaliatory fire in the general direction of the Ambazonia fighter.

By Rita Akana in Ekona