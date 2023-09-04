Southern Cameroons Back-To- School: Female student killed in Kumba gun battle

The Senior Divisional Officer for Meme says a GHS Kake female student was killed today morning by Ambazonia Restoration Forces at the Kumba Mile 1 area.

The young girl identified as Hilda Ajeck got caught by a stray bullet during sporadic gun battle.

The Kumba Mile 1 fighting reportedly lasted for more than four hours.

Cameroon government troops came under fire as they patrolled the area and the Francophone army soldiers responded with heavy artillery fire.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that two soldiers were wounded in the fighting.

By Rita Akana