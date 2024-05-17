Douala: Police raided and assaulted journalists on World Press Freedom Day

The police in Cameroon had rudely raided, interrupted and assaulted journalists in Douala as they gathered to celebrate World Press Freedom Day on 3 May, and confiscated their equipment in the process. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) joins its affiliate, Syndicat National des Journalistes du Cameroun in condemning this act of naked aggression on a group of journalists who had peacefully gathered to take stock of their work.

According to a statement issued by the SNJC, their gathering was in accordance with Law 90/055 of 19 December, 1990 which ensures their rights to gather at the Place du Gouvernment Bonanjo in Douala to read their statements and those from the Secretary General of the United Nations. The police however, rudely interrupted the event by chasing journalists as soon as they arrived at the venue, brutalising them and confiscating their equipment.

The SNJC noted that it will report this act of aggression to the Government, as well as UNESCO, the Secretary General of the United Nations and to the President of the IFJ. SNJC ‘Strongly condemns this arbitrary act which has no benefit to the image of the country and deeply regrets that the forces of law and order are conspicuous by their violence against the men and women of the media’.

The General Secretary of the IFJ, Anthony Bellanger said that the wilful disruption of the gathering of journalists in Cameroon on World Press Freedom Day, shows how much media freedom has deteriorated in the country. ‘What happened on 3 May in Douala is unacceptable and a dangerous precedent to media freedom, democracy and the rule of law. May 3 is a day specifically set aside by UNESCO and the world at large to recognise the essential work of journalists and their contributions in informing, educating and entertaining the citizenry and more so in enhancing democracy and the rule of law. To attack journalists on World Press freedom day is a sacrilege that cannot be forgiven.

The International Federation of Journalists joins its affiliate SNJC in calling on the Government of Cameroon to do more in protecting media freedom. Cameroon as a democratic country must ensure that its media laws are in line with internationally recognised standards and create a conducive environment for journalists to do their work. The perpetrators of crimes against journalists in Cameroon must be brought to justice and the government of Cameroon must do everything possible to end impunity.

Source: Reliefweb