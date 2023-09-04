Iran praises coups in Africa

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has praised African nations for their steadfastness in resisting global colonialism, calling it a sign of their vigilance, prudence and recognition of modern-day requirements.

In a meeting with Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Olivia Rouamba in Tehran on Monday, Raeisi said Iran has been developing positive relations with African states after the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

He underscored the need for creation of a joint commission for economic cooperation, which would play an effective role in facilitating and accelerating the exchange of capacities and expanding bilateral ties.

The president voiced Iran’s readiness to share its experience and achievements with friendly countries, especially those in the African continent.

Rouamba, for her part, said African countries, including Burkina Faso, are inspired by the resistance of the Islamic Revolution against global arrogance and the arrogant system.

She added that the improvement of cooperation with Iran is top on her country’s agenda, noting that Burkina Faso regards Iran as a friendly country and is keen to strengthen mutual cooperation.

Source: Presstv