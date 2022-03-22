Southern Cameroonians will never compromise on independence struggle

The exiled leader of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima says the people of Southern Cameroons will never compromise on defending the interests and resources of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

“Members of the Interim Government have always maintained that unity among Ambazonia groups and front line leaders will add momentum to the struggle and bring Buea nearer” Yerima said in a recent message to Amba fighters in Ground Zero and Ground One.

Dabney Yerima emphasized that Southern Cameroonians will confront any sinister plot or sedition designed by the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé to harm the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Vice President Yerima furthered that all Ambazonia fighters are duty-bound to fully defend the homeland anywhere and anytime and to closely monitor all French Cameroun appointed DOs, SDOs and Governors moves with full vigilance.

“All Ambazonia Revolutionary Guards should increase their readiness and combat capability as leadership struggle in French Cameroun intensifies” Yerima concluded.

The war in Southern Cameroons has killed more than 6,000 people and forced one million English speaking Cameroonians to flee their homes as they are caught between the Francophone Cameroon government army and Ambazonia fighters.

The war broke out in October 2017 when British Southern Cameroonians under the leadership of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe declared an independent state-the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

The five-year conflict is slowly but surely spilling over into Nigeria, with the Nigerian press reporting that Cameroonian security forces and Ambazonia fighters care little for the territorial integrity of their neighbours.

By Chi Prudence Asong