Southern Cameroonians cannot fight off French Cameroun except through use of force

The Ambazonia Interim Government has asserted that the people of Southern Cameroons could achieve their goals against La Republique du Cameroun only through the use of force, as the regime continues its unabated onslaught on nearly all the rural areas in the entire Southern Cameroons territory.

Professor Carlson Anyangwe told Cameroon Intelligence Report late on Tuesday that all in the Southern Cameroons diaspora should be ready to help Ground Zero win over La Republique du Cameroun regime through use of force.

The renowned Southern Cameroons academic who also moonlights as a key figure in the Southern Cameroons Interim Government told our chief political man Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai that based on assessment by the department of foreign affairs that was put in place by the jailed President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia cannot regain their seized rights from the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé through negotiation.

“Therefore, all Southern Cameroonians in the diaspora should get involved in the liberation process and support any request for assistance from the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima,” Professor Anyangwe added.

The Cameroon government military and its proxies have assaulted several villages in Southern Cameroons.

However, in a new report titled “With or Against Us. The population caught between the army, armed separatists and militias in the English-speaking North-West region”, Amnesty International lists “extrajudicial executions”, “torture”, “rape and other sexual violence” perpetrated by both sides. The report is based on the testimony of “more than 100 victims “leaders of local NGOs and journalists.

By Asu Isong

London Bureau Chief

Cameroon Concord News Group