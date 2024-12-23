Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s Christmas message in full as he thanks the Ambazonian people

Fellow Ambazonians,

As we close the chapters on 2024, in this long and painful journey, know that your resilience in the face of adversity is a testament to our collective strength, our unwavering spirit, and the hope for a brighter future. During this year, there have been moments that have made us anxious, desperate and even despondent. However, your steadfastness to our struggle for independence is a lamp of hope in such challenging times. It is driving us forward, even in the darkest hours. Many of you have sent us messages of love and encouragement. My fellow Ambazonian Prisoners of Conscience (APoCs) and I are eternally grateful. We are still standing tall & strong and firing on all cylinders, regardless.

We remember and honour our fallen comrades who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom. May we continue to draw strength from their sacrifices. We invite you to join us in prayer, seeking eternal rest for their souls and solace for their grieving families. Their legacy strengthens our resolve to fight on until we achieve a free and independent Ambazonia.

For them and for Ambazonia, we must redouble our efforts at solidifying our unity of purpose and staying focused on the prize at the foot of the mountain. We must continue the resistance that will show the international community that our resolve cannot be broken. We are not naive to the Cameroun government’s insincerity which has only intensified throughout the past eight years. Their empty promises and continued human rights abuses are a testament to their unwillingness to address the legitimate grievances of the Ambazonian people. We must show the world that even in the face of Mr. Biya’s insecurity, insincerity, impunity and intransigence, we will remain resolute till we get to the negotiating table. Note that the international community is saddled, plagued and distracted by a mirage of global challenges. We cannot entrust our fate to external organisations. We must make our struggle our priority and do all that it takes to move it forward. To my fellow leaders, I urge us all to embrace the call for unity. Our people look to us not for divisions but for a shared vision that will lead us out of this wilderness and into our Promised Land.

This year, the world has witnessed significant events. The re-election of President Donald Trump in the United States of America provides a sobering reminder of the importance of engagement on the global stage. We remember that his first term in office paid attention to our plight. His re-election rekindles our hope for renewed international attention to our cause. The fall of the Assad regime in Syria serves as a poignant lesson on the consequences of authoritarianism. The Gaza-Israel conflict and the ongoing war in Ukraine/Russia underscore the devastating human cost of protracted conflicts and the importance of pursuing peaceful resolutions.

A new dawn is emerging across Africa. The Sahel nations like Senegal, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso are rising to challenge colonial legacies. These nations are pushing boundaries, asserting their rights, and giving us hope in Ambazonia’s own journey towards self-determination. Joined to these efforts, the re-election in Ghana of President John Dramani Mahama should challenge many African oligarchs and bring a rejuvenation of the pan African spirit that reminds us of the dreams of the venerable Osagyefor KWAME NKRUMAH and his likes. The new Ubuntu spirit in Africa is not only healthy but promising for our struggle. The urgency of the moment is evident.

Our fight also includes uncovering the truth behind any clandestine agreements that handed our territory and resources to La République du Cameroun. We remain committed to uncovering any treaties between the governments of the UK and La République du Cameroun concerning the Trust Territory of the British Southern Cameroons. Such treachery has subjected us to another cycle of colonisation, but we vow to expose these injustices, restore the independence of our homeland and regain our rightful seat in the assembly of the community of nations.

On a final note, I urge all Ambazonians to actively engage in community mobilization efforts. Share your stories, raise awareness, and demand international recognition for our cause. Together, we stand strong. Together, we rise. Let us unite in our resolve, and usher in a new era for Ambazonia. The finish line is near. In solidarity and unshakeable hope, victory is certain.

We ask for ancestral blessings upon Ambazonia and wish you all Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2025.

Sisiku AyukTabe

Kondengui Prison Principal Yaoundé (KPPY)