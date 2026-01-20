Sisiku Ayuk Tabe: Supreme Court nears long-awaited verdict

The fate of the ten detained Ambazonian leaders, widely known as the NERA 10, will be decided on March 19, 2026, after Cameroon’s Supreme Court on January 15 concluded hearings in their long-running appeal case and adjourned proceedings for the delivery of judgment.

The hearing lasted nearly three hours, as defence lawyers urged the country’s highest court to grant liberty to the appellants, led by Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe. While the court did not issue a substantive ruling at the close of arguments, defence counsel cautiously welcomed what they described as a modest indication of judicial openness.

The legal team representing the appellants was led by veteran lawyer Barrister Eta Besong Jr., with prominent advocate Akere Muna among the counsel, alongside six other attorneys. Their submissions focused on challenging the legality of the proceedings that led to the life sentences handed down by a military tribunal in 2019, as well as the broader constitutional and human rights implications of the case.

At the end of the session, the presiding judge adjourned the matter to March 19, 2026, when the Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgment.

The NERA 10 are central figures in the separatist movement that emerged in the North West and South West regions. They were arrested in Abuja, Nigeria, in January 2018 and subsequently extradited to Cameroon under circumstances that drew criticism from rights groups and international observers. Their extradition and trial have remained at the heart of persistent debates over due process and judicial independence.

In 2019, a military tribunal sentenced the group to life imprisonment on charges including terrorism, secession and hostility against the state. Since then, their lawyers have consistently argued that the military court lacked jurisdiction to try civilians and that the proceedings violated both Cameroonian law and international legal standards. These arguments form the basis of the appeal now before the Supreme Court.

The latest hearing follows an earlier adjournment on December 18, 2025, when the Supreme Court deferred the case to January 2026, further extending an already protracted legal process. At the time, defence lawyers warned against repeated delays, insisting that “justice deferred must not become justice denied.”

Source: panafricanvisions