The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a stern warning, with spokesperson Maria Zakharova stating that Russia’s response to a failed drone attack by Ukraine on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence will not be diplomatic.

“Our response to the Ukrainian attack on the Russian presidential residence will not be diplomatic, and Kiev must understand that,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday, after Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported that on the night of December 28-29, the Ukrainian military launched a total of 91 long-range kamikaze drones at Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region. All drones were intercepted, with no reported casualties or damage.

“Russia’s resolve and confidence in its actions are unwavering,” she added.

Zakharova said that the timing of the alleged strike during the talks on the war in Ukraine.

She added that Ukraine’s attack was “a slap in the face to Trump” by Kiev.

While Russia remains committed to US-mediated peace talks, Lavrov indicated that the country’s negotiating position would be reassessed in light of Ukraine’s actions. He confirmed that targets for retaliatory strikes have been identified.

“Targets for retaliatory strikes and the time for their implementation by the Russian Armed Forces have been determined,” the minister warned.

In a phone conversation with Putin on Monday, US President Donald Trump expressed shock and outrage at the attack, which he deemed “crazy.”

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov emphasized that such reckless actions would not go unanswered, affecting Russia’s position on previously agreed matters.

“The Russian side made it clear that such reckless actions would certainly not go unanswered,” Ushakov stated.

“The US president, according to Putin, was shocked by this news and expressed outrage, stating that he could not have imagined such crazy actions on the part of Kiev,” he added.

At the same time, the attack on Putin’s residence and Kiev’s “state terrorism” cannot go unanswered, and Moscow will shift its position on multiple issues, Ushakov said.

“Given the current situation, Russia’s position on a number of previously reached agreements and pending solutions will be reviewed. This was stated very clearly, and the Americans should take this with due understanding,” he stressed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied the attack, suggesting it was a fabrication by Moscow aimed at disrupting progress in US-Ukrainian relations. He accused Russia of seeking a pretext for further aggression against Ukraine.

The incident follows a controversial Christmas address by Zelensky, during which he made a veiled reference to wishing harm upon Putin, a remark condemned by the Kremlin as unhinged.

Source: Presstv