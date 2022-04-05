Revealed: CPDM agreed plan to get rid of Eto’o, Song after the match in Algeria

Senior CPDM barons reportedly held secret talks about how to viciously deal with Samuel Eto’o and Rigobert Song if the Indomitable Lions had failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from security sources in Yaoundé.

Biya and his corrupt regime designed the plan after the Lions lost their first leg encounter in Douala to the Algerians.

Presuming that the Indomitable Lions will not take part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the CPDM plan was to have players including some prominent FECAFOOT officials stage a revolt against Song’s appointment and hold Eto’o responsible for misleading the president of the republic.

The Minister of Sports had been given directives to use administrative channels and get football clubs to all agree to boycott the new season launched by Eto’o whilst at the same time organizing their own tournament around the country.

They then invite some prominent Cameroon football veterans into it and when that’s organized as a final coup de grace they call for a vote of no-confidence against Samuel Eto’o, thus torpedoing the new Cameroon football agenda out of the water.

The CPDM backed football clubs will get sponsors from Dangote Cement, MTN and TV deals from Vision 4 and the whole Eto’o executive will be forced to resign.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé