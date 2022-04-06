Ambazonia fighters kill 10 Cameroon gov’t soldiers in attack on three army checkpoints in Manyu

Ambazonia fighters in Manyu Division have killed at least 10 soldiers in three attacks on army checkpoints in Ebam, Bakwele and Ekok.

Cameroon government security officials in Mamfe said a further 15 servicemen were injured. They said other attacks on army checkpoints in Eyumojock Sub Division wounded several army soldiers.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the Ambazonia fighters may have taken some soldiers hostage when they raided the checkpoint in Ebam.

Vice President Dabney Yerima of the Ambazonia Interim Government announced recently that Amba fighters all over Southern Cameroons will be launching a series of complex attacks and ambushes despite the large-scale military campaign to suppress the British Southern Cameroons uprising.

Sunday’s attack mirrored past Amba raids in Ekok bordering the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dabney Yerima said the new Amba attacks will mainly target Francophone soldiers and administrative officers loyal to the Biya Francophone regime.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Kingsley Betek in Mamfe