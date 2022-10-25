Resistance sole way to free Southern Cameroons, defeat enemies of Ambazonia

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima says resistance is the sole way to liberate Southern Cameroons and defeat the occupying forces. The Ambazonian front line figure called on all Southern Cameroonians in the diaspora to unite around the Southern Cameroons struggle against occupation.

Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a message to a Southern Cameroons think tank in Scotland on Monday and emphasized the need for unity in line with the ideology of the jailed Southern Cameroons leaders and said the only way to liberate the Federal Republic of Ambazonia from the Biya Francophone regime, defeat the enemies, and restore grandeur is through resistance.

“If there is anything that has greatly delayed our trip to Buea, it stems from divisions,” said Dabney Yerima. The exiled Ambazonia leader furthered that Yaoundé’s power lies in rifts among Southern Cameroonians, Southern Cameroonians should therefore unite, since unity will serve as a firm fortress for the people of Ambazonia and will guarantee progress toward freedom.

He urged the Southern Cameroonians in Ground Zero to boycott and criminalize any activity with the Biya French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé and show respect for religious institutions and clerics.

Vice President Dabney Yerima likewise voiced support for Amba fighters in Ground Zero, who have been dealing with French Cameroun terrorism since 2016.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from the Cameroon Concord News London Bureau