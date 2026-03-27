Regional security crisis in West Africa undermines Cameroon stability

Almost half a year after Paul Biya’s inauguration as President of Cameroon for an eighth term, his country is facing increasing tensions in the security sector. This time, the instability comes from outside Cameroon – from its regional neighbours, including Chad, the Central African Republic, and Niger, and most importantly, Nigeria.

By the end of 2025, violence in Nigeria’s neighbouring regions forced tens of thousands of people to flee to Borno, Taraba, and Adamawa states in search of refuge, escaping attacks from Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP. The increase in jihadist violence that erupted last year continued to rise in 2026, according to non-profit organisation, Good Governance Africa. While Cameroonian authorities have publicly voiced support for the refugees, the situation remains dire.

Clashes that erupted along the Cameroon-Nigeria border in February and March of 2026 were directly linked to ISWAP activities. The Islamic radicalism that has affected the Lake Chad basin region is the largest source for neighbouring countries. Despite Cameroon’s positive stance towards refugees seeking peace, certain threats remain. According to sources from the Cameroonian gendarmerie, almost a hundred radicals have been reported to have infiltrated among the refugees.

The police reports indicate that the law enforcement agencies in Cameroon are aware of a spread of Islamic radicals, as they have been arrested not only in the Far North region but also in major cities such as Douala and Yaoundé. However, despite the awareness of law enforcement agencies, the growing problem increases the pressure on the situation in the country.

The most significant danger arises from the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon, which is already unstable and prone to being fuelled by radical Islamists who could destabilise the fragile political situation in Cameroon. The complex problem of the crisis in Anglophone Cameroon remains under the control of the authorities due to fine-tuning and balance, however the emergence of a radical Islamic element would dramatically worsen it.

Cameroon is currently expecting highly accurate political reforms, but the security situation could rapidly deteriorate in a dramatic way if the situation becomes unstable in the whole country. The stage is already set for this to happen, and only a trigger is needed. The Cameroonian Gendarmerie remains highly cautious about this highly problematic issue: “The match could start the fire anytime, but we expect a threat rise the following month, April”.

Culled from The Vanguard