Prof Anyangwe: Bullying tactics against Southern Cameroonians will go nowhere

A prominent Southern Cameroons academic Professor Carlson Anyangwe says the Biya French Cameroun policy of implementing bullying tactics against the suffering peoples of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia in the form of military deployments, assassinations and burning down of towns and villages has failed to produce any results.

In a telephone conversation with Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief Isong Asu, Professor Carlson Anyangwe stated that using the bullying language in the form of raids, detentions, rape, torture and killing of innocent Southern Cameroonians is no longer a useful instrument.

Elaborating on his remarks, Carlson Anyangwe said La Republique should start talking to the jailed Anglophone leaders in the Kondengui Maximum Security Prison.

Professor Anyangwe pointed out that after AAC I and AAC II, the French Cameroun motto was that “What is mine is mine and what in Anglophone is negotiable. That won’t work anymore in Southern Cameroons” Anyangwe said.

“Southern Cameroonians will continue to judge the leadership in French Cameroun based on its practical steps and not its rhetoric on the so-called one and indivisible Cameroon” Professor Anyangwe added.

“The Ambazonia Interim Government is not interested in what the French Cameroun head of state Paul Biya wants to do with the situation in Southern Cameroons, the IG is interested in what Biya must do” Anyangwe furthered.

“As we speak, Yaounde’s behavior has failed to win even the trust of Southern Cameroonians like Dion Ngute, Philemon Yang and Mafany Musonge,” Anyangwe concluded.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files