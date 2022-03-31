Pope Francis receives Bishop Aloysius Fondong, encourages new bishop for Mamfe

Ready to return home after his appointment as Bishop of the Mamfe Diocese, Bishop Aloysius Fondong and the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Bamenda Ecclesiastic Province His Grace Andrew Nkea met with Pope Francis on Wednesday March 31, 2022.

Archbishop Andrew Nkea reportedly introduced the new Bishop of Mamfe to the Holy Father, Pope Francis who then gave Bishop Aloysius Fondong his blessing.

Aloysius Fondong, who is a priest of the Buea Diocese, has been studying in Rome.

Pope Francis appointed him to be the new bishop of Mamfe, which had been without a bishop since Archbishop Andrew Nkea was moved to the Bamenda Archdiocese.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai