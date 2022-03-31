Biya has too much blood on his hands

89 year-old President Paul Biya who has served as head of state since 1982, has too much blood on his hands, said Cameroon Concord News chief political analyst Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai.

Agbaw-Ebai, the current Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the Concord Group, made the remarks during an editorial meeting on Wednesday while commenting on the Francophone media coverage of the crisis in Southern Cameroons and Biya’s current bill of health.

Soter Agbaw-Ebai, who fled the CPDM crime syndicate in 1998 as a correspondent with the Herald newspaper pointed out that Biya is a finished man and will be leaving the Cameroon political stage soon.

“The people of the two Cameroons are already speaking of Biya in the past tense” Agbaw-Ebai said. “But not as a force for goodness and decency” Agbaw-Ebai opined.

“Biya is a political disaster that has been around for a long time but French speaking Cameroonians look at important issues only at surface level” the Concord chairman noted.

“To condemn Biya’s failed policies means you are not patriotic. To say he is doing so many bad things and killing thousands of English speaking Cameroonians, the blame will be shifted to his entourage- no Francophone political commentator looks at Biya’s regime with objectivity” Agbaw-Ebai revealed.

“Biya is responsible for, and takes pride in, the deaths of thousands of innocent Southern Cameroons civilians. But just for a few FCFA and a FIFA world cup qualification, everyone in Yaoundé is coming out of the woodworks, especially Francophones, to praise him rather than be honest about how horrible his administration is for peace in the two Cameroons” Agbaw-Ebai added.

“Biya served under the late President Ahmadou Ahidjo as prime minister and was a favorite of so many and after he took office in 1982, he has presided over the Lake Nyos disaster, the numerous Bamenda bloodbaths, the Boko Haram insurgence and the war in Southern Cameroons among many other CPDM atrocities” Agbaw-Ebai concluded.

By Chi Prudence Asong in London