Pope Francis prays for peace in Cameroon

During Sunday’s Angelus, the Holy Father Pope Francis prayed for dialogue and peace in Cameroon.

In his greetings following the recitation of Sunday’s Angelus, Pope Francis revealed that tomorrow on the eve of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a peace pilgrimage will take place in Bafoussam, Cameroon, a nation still suffering from violence and war.

“Let us join in prayer with our brothers and sisters in Cameroon so that, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, God may sustain the hope of the people who have been suffering for years and open ways of dialogue to reach harmony and peace” the Holy Father said.

At the same time, the Pope asked everyone to continue to pray for the battered nation of Ukraine, suffering greatly due to the war.

Source: Vatican News