Niger military regime says it will ‘prosecute’ President Bazoum for ‘high treason’

Niger’s coup leaders that toppled Mohamed Bazoum said late Sunday they would “prosecute” the deposed president for “high treason” and “undermining the security” of the country, according to a statement read out by a member of the junta on national television.

“The Nigerien government has so far gathered… evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international bodies for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger,” said Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane.

Source: France 24