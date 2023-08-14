President Putin says Russia cooperates with nations ‘defending their national interests’

President Vladimir Putin says Russia is open to enhancing relations of “military-technical” cooperation with those nations seeking to safeguard their national interests.

The Russian president was addressing the Army-2023 international military-technical forum, which takes place at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow.

Putin proposed broadening interaction in various fields, including personnel training and joint command-staff and other military exercises.

“Russia is open to deepening equal technological partnership and military-technical cooperation with other countries, with everyone who defends their national interests, their independent path of development.”

The president said Russia views as “fundamentally important” the establishment of an “equal indivisible security system.”

The Russian leader said the forum had earned recognition as one of the world’s largest exhibitions of advanced military equipment. “And we expect that, as before, important agreements and export contracts will be signed on the sidelines of the forum.”

Putin said Russia offers its partners a wide range of modern weaponry, including “the latest control systems, intelligence, high-precision weapons and robotics.”

“In fact, we are talking about creating a new independent science-intensive and high-tech industry. And of course, we suggest paying attention to the innovative and civilian products of our defense industry enterprises. These are boats and helicopters, amphibians and drones for the widest range of applications.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Putin hoped the forum will help strengthen “military and military-technical partnership for the benefit of security and stability in the emerging multipolar world.”

Hundreds of Russian companies of the military-industrial complex present products at the forum.

Addressing the same event in 2022, Putin had said Moscow was ready to sell advanced weapons to its allies worldwide.

Senior officials in Moscow say Russia values its strong relations of cooperation with Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Source: Presstv