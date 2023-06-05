One soldier killed, death toll could be more in Boko Haram attack in Far North

At least one soldier has been killed after militants of the terror group Boko Haram attacked a military outpost in Cameroon’s Far North Region, according to local and security sources.

The attack took place overnight Sunday in the Kerawa locality of the region that hosts a military outpost.

The militants ambushed and attacked the outpost, which had six soldiers of Cameroon’s elite force, Rapid Intervention Battalion, a military source in the region said.

“They were surprised. The terrorists tiptoed and surprised them. The death toll could be more,” the source said.

It was the fifth time the terror group attacked an army outpost in the region in the past two weeks, according to security reports.

Source: Xinhuanet