Of MOHWA and the Cameroon Concord News Group

The Cameroon Concord News Group Editorial Board has received messages from some MOHWA Cameroon members contesting the allegations in the Cameroon Concord News’ Editorial titled MOHWA: Rudderless Ship wherein many former and current members of MOHWA have expressed their minds about the ongoing disintegration of MOHWA, a once beacon of hope which is currently plagued by major leadership issues.

The Cameroon Concord News Group’s editorial board stands by its publication and its author whose investigative journalism skills are unquestionable. The Cameroon Concord News urges whoever disagrees with those allegations to send a rejoinder or submit a request for an in-depth interview of key figures of MOHWA.

The Cameroon Concord News is willing and ready to get MOHWA’s version of the story out there.

As we write, more people are sending their own allegations which will be published subsequently.

However, Cameroon Concord News is waiting for an official request from MOHWA.

Thanks

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Chairman/Editor-In-Chief

Cameroon Concord News Group