No survivors after plane with 61 on board crashes in Brazil

A plane has crashed in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, killing all 57 passengers and four crew on board

The plane was flying from Cascavel in the southern state of Paraná to the main airport in São Paulo city when it came down in the town of Vinhedo, the Voepass airline is quoted as saying

Footage circulating on social media shows a plane descending vertically, spiralling as it falls

Authorities say the plane landed in a residential area, but no-one on the ground has been injured.

Source: BBC