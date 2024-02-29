Nkambe Amba Attack: Pope Francis Invokes Blessed Mary’s “consolation” for Victims

Pope Francis has implored for the Blessed Virgin Mary’s “strength and consolation” for the victims of the February 11 bomb attack on Nkambe town in Cameroon that reportedly led to the death of at least one person, injuring dozens.

Further, the bomb explosion reportedly disrupted Holy Mass at Christ the King Jakiri Parish of Kumbo Diocese, drawing the attention of Bishop George Nkuo who condemned the attack “in the strongest terms”.

In a statement, Bishop Nkuo narrated the attack, saying, “On the day of the disruption an Improvised Explosive Device was detonated at the Nkambe ceremonial grounds where youths were gathered to celebrate the National Youth Day, leaving one person dead and many injured.”

“We strongly condemn and denounce any form of violence perpetrated during public and spiritual gatherings and within the sacred spaces of Churches and hospitals,” the Catholic Bishop is reported as saying in the statement.

He added, “We condemn in the strongest terms this heinous and senseless attack on innocent civilians during the Youth Day celebration in Nkambe.”

In a solidarity message addressed to Bishop Nkuo that ACI Africa obtained Tuesday, February 27, the Holy Father prayed for the “intercession of the Virgin Mary to bring strength and consolation to all who are affected by this drama.”

“His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the tragic bomb explosion that occurred in Nkambe on February 11, and the loss of human life it caused,” the message that was signed by the Secretary of State, Pietro Cardinal Parolin, reads in part.

The message continues, His holiness “joins in the mourning of the families, showing them his closeness and his pain.”

Praying for the eternal rest of the dead, entrusting them to the mercy of God, the 266th Catholic Pontiff also wishes quick recovery and healing for the wounded.

Pope Francis reiterates his message of respecting sacred places that he had given in his condolence message following Sunday’s attack on a Church and mosque killing dozens in Burkina Faso.

“As a sign of comfort, the Holy Father invokes on the Cameroonian people and the entire nation divine blessings,” reads the February 27 solidarity message.

Cameroon’s English-speaking regions plunged into conflict in 2016 after a protest by lawyers and teachers turned violent. An armed movement of separatists claiming independence for the so-called Republic of Ambazonia emerged following the government’s crackdown on protesters.

School boycotts have become common in these areas, as have enforced moratoriums on public life, resulting in what is known as “ghost towns”.

