French Cameroun: Boko Haram explosion kills 5 soldiers in the Far North

An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated during a Cameroonian military patrol in the turbulent Far North region killed at least five soldiers, the army said Wednesday.

The attack took place Tuesday in Gossi, a locality in the Mayo Tsanaga division of the region when an IED planted on the side of a road by the terror group Boko Haram was triggered by a passing military vehicle.

The powerful blast destroyed the vehicle and killed four soldiers on the spot and another soldier who was badly injured died early Wednesday, the army said.

A security source said that all those killed in the attack were members of the Rapid Intervention Battalion, the Cameroonian elite force.

Cameroon has intensified military patrols in the region following frequent attacks from Boko Haram, which has been active in the region since 2014, according to security reports by local police.

