Nine-year-old Cameroonian photographer excites fans with Indomitable Lions photos

The youngster became an internet sensation after pictures of her covering the Cameroon national team in camp went viral online

Nine-year-old Cameroonian Fleur Randa could be the youngest sports photographer in Africa, if not the world.

Randa became an internet sensation on Friday after photos of her covering the Cameroon national team training went viral after they were shared online.

Drawing inspiration from her father Kendji Nick Lionel, who is also a professional photographer, Randa accompanies her dad as they travel around with the Indomitable Lions while taking quality photos.

Randa became passionate about photography after closely watching and following her father to numerous sports events and learning from him before perfecting the art.

A photo of her sharing her work with the Cameroon players, led by Inter Milan-bound goalkeeper Andre Onana, excited fans online as the Indomitable Lions stars seemed intrigued and surprised by her work.

Source: Goal.com