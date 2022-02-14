New Bishop takes up duties in Bafoussam Diocese

The Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed a new bishop to take over the diocese of Bafoussam in French Cameroun.

Paul Lonlsie Keune has been installed to the new role as the fifth residential bishop succeeding Bishop Emeritus Dieudonné Watio.

The Man of God said that he was grateful to the Holy Father for his affirmation and trust.

The National Episcopal Conference has congratulated Bishop Keune saying he is a man of enthusiasm, great pastoral experience and vitality.

The installation ritual took place on Saturday February 12, 2022 at the St Joseph Catholic Cathedral in Bafoussam with a high Pontifical Mass that was celebrated by His Excellency Julio Murat, Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files