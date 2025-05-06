Muyuka: Two Cameroon gov’t soldiers killed in landmine explosion

Two elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion have lost their lives in a landmine explosion planted by Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces in Muyenge located in Muyuka Sub Division.

The latest Ambazonia attack occurred late on Monday. Cameroon Concord News gathered from local sources that several other BIR soldiers were injured.

The explosion reportedly caused panic among okada riders and passengers, who fled in different directions despite being under the so-called military escort.

Despite claims by pro Yaoundé government officials that calm has returned to Southern Cameroons which has remained under daily security escorts, the entire South West and North West continues to be a dangerous stretch due to repeated Ambazonia attacks.

Just last week several attacks were staged by Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces in the North West.

By Rita Akana in Muyuka