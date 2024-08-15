MOHWA SAGA: The heat is on!

As Comfort Beyang and her group of loyalists examine how they can take legal action against anybody who criticizes MOHWA, some concerned citizens have reliably informed the Cameroon Concord News Group that they will be undertaking a massive diplomatic initiative to keep Comfort Beyang out of the European Union and North America.

The group, which has invited the Cameroon Concord News to join it, says it has already enlisted the services of a lawyer to inform immigration services in Europe and North America about the massive fraud that Comfort Beyang and her disciples have orchestrated to enrich themselves at the expense of MOHWA.

“We are prepared to stop her from entering the European Union and North America as she continues to be defiant. She has been openly called out and called upon by the Cameroon Concord News and other influential people are currently talking to her, urging her to step down. If she does not step down in the coming days, our lawyer will be sending a full report on her crimes to the EU parliament, urging various countries to bar her from entering the EU space in particular and copies will be sent to the American and Canadian embassies in Yaoundé for appropriate action,” the leader of the group who has elected anonymity said.

“She is a criminal. We know her American visa is still valid, but we would call for a revocation of that visa as we would send all the pieces of evidence against her. She is noted for playing nasty. We would beat her in her own game,” the leader stressed.

“Her disciples thought this matter would go away but it will be a nightmare that will not be going away anytime soon for her. Comfort Beyang must be made to understand that others can be as destructive as she is and she and her friends must understand that they are not the only people who know the law,” the group leader underscored.

“Financial malfeasance and intimidation are serious crimes in North America and Europe. These crimes are taken seriously by immigration services in countries of the North. The British have already denied her a visa. If she refuses to resign in the days ahead as the MOHWA president, we will send our document to the UK foreign office with her picture for appropriate measures to be taken,” the group leader said.

Meanwhile, more frustrated MOHWA members are urging the Cameroon Concord News to turn the heat on a broken Comfort Beyang for her to yield to popular opinion.

A MOHWA member in Germany has intimated that Comfort Beyang loves traveling, especially when the trips are financed by other people or MOHWA.

She said that whenever invited for the installation of executive members of a chapter, Comfort Beyang would insist that she be received at the airport like a rock star. She loves other women to bow to her as angels do to God and this scandal will significantly diminish her in the eyes of those who admire her, the lady said.

“This media blitz is a massive blow to Comfort. I have been reliably informed that she has lost weight and is regretting some of her actions. She seems to be spiraling into a depression. I doubt those stories as that woman is very manipulative. Her ego is in control of her. A humble person should have found a way to reach out to the Cameroon Concord News Group. Nobody wins against a powerful media house like the Cameroon Concord News Group, especially as there is lots of evidence against her,” the lady said.

“I know she has disappointed many people, but what will it take for the Cameroon Concord News Group to stop this campaign that has diminished her image and given a bad name to MOHWA. The evidence is overwhelming and it is wrong to think that silence is golden in this context. MOHWA should sue for peace and take appropriate action to clean up its image,” she said.

“Comfort Beyang has to tell her supporters to stop giving her the impression that this storm will be over soon. Over the last few days, the storm has morphed into a massive hurricane as some of her MOHWA members turn against her and provide new evidence every day. Those who help her to dig in her heels are doing her a disservice. The media has nothing to lose. She is being exposed everyday and every new detail only goes a long way in shrinking her reputation and ego. Each time her supporters attack Cameroon Concord News journalists, they only provide more fodder to the Cameroon Concord News’ cannon. This is regrettable, especially as all those insults get leaked to the journalists,” she regretted.

Meanwhile, the Cameroon Concord News Group is studying a proposal to get Comfort Beyang barred from the EU and North America. The proposal has been shared to the Concord Board Members and a decision will be out in the days ahead.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Group Chairman and Editor-in-chief

Cameroon Concord News Group