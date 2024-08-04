“MOHWA leadership is corrupt; Ekpe has become another Indian military” Dr Joachim Arrey

Following the launch of EYUMEMA, an organization which morphed from MOHWA Inc, USA, many people of Manyu descent have been talking about the disunity which has been the hallmark of Manyu people. To gain a better understanding of the situation, we turned to Dr. Joachim Arrey, a man who is driven by a passion to see Manyu Division make giant strides towards sustainable development and who has published a lot on Manyu organizations many of which have not stood the test of time due to internecine fighting and defections. He has recently produced some thought-provoking articles on EYUMEMA and he is hopeful that where Manyu men have failed, Manyu women might make a massive difference in the lives of the people. Our North America correspondent Alain Agbor Ebot, caught up with Dr. Joachim Arrey in his Brampton, Ontario, Canada residence and he had a lot to say about Manyu and Cameroon in this soul-searching conversation.

Cameroon Concord News: Thanks for letting me into your home and for accepting to grant this interview at a time when Manyu is going through a lot both at the political and cultural levels. What is your take on the creation of EYUMEMA which was once known as MOHWA Inc, USA?

Dr Joachim Arrey: Thank you my dear journalist for taking time off your tight schedule to let me share my thoughts on the creation and launch of EYUMEMA which I did characterize in one of my articles as a new beautiful girl in town. The occasion in Ohio was a great sight to behold and I am really a fan of this new organization which is raising money to empower the Manyu girl and to bring some life-altering projects to Manyu Division. I have been talking to some of the women who were in Ohio for the launch and they are truly driven by an infectious passion which is winning the organization many followers and supporters. They exude enthusiasm, passion and unity which are key to any organization’s success. I would like to mention that even before the organization adopted its new name, it had raised funds for the drilling of boreholes in many parts of Manyu Division and when you provide water to a community, you make the lives of the people better. Water is life and he who has guarantees of clean water also has guarantees of being healthy and staying away from water-related diseases. The creation of EYUMEMA is welcome and, as you know, the more the merrier. I stand for multiple organizations for Manyu provided Manyu is at the centre of their activities. Like many people I have talked to, I hold that previous organizations did not live up to the billing and EYUMEMA’s emergence is delivering hope to many people of Manyu descent. NOMA, MECA-USA, MOHWA, Ekpe and others did not and are not living up to the glorious expectations of the people and this is unfortunately disheartening.

Cameroon Concord News: What do you think will become of MOHWA now that we are seeing more defections and new organizations popping up and distancing themselves from MOHWA?

Dr Joachim Arrey: I don’t think MOHWA is dead and gone. It has been significantly diminished and fragilized following the creation of EYUMEMA and now NYENE MAWN in Europe. Each new organization only takes a huge bite out of MOHWA’s following, but this does not spell death to MOHWA if its leaders can reinvent themselves. I have spoken to many young women who have walked away from MOHWA and the same complaints keep coming up – the current MOHWA leadership is suffering from chronic corruption and it is high-handed. In Great Britain, Canada, continental Europe and Cameroon, the leaders seem to be conducting themselves like the lords of the universe, making it hard for their followers to express their minds and suggest ideas which could help the organization to grow to become a key development agency for Manyu Division. There have been cases of financial impropriety and misconduct in America, UK and Cameroon and those involved are the leaders who hold that they are not accountable to the people. This is one of the many issues which have driven a wedge between the MOHWA leadership and those who have opted to create their own organizations in order to take a new and different route; a route marked by transparency, accountability and humility. The world has changed and those who want to play key leadership roles in any organization or community must conduct themselves differently. They must be seen as beacons of hope and not spurns of Satan. MOHWA still has a chance to reinvent itself. Its leadership must change its ways and the organization must be driven by younger people whose vision of life is totally different. They do not want the older women to strap them to ignorance and intimidation which have clearly overstayed their welcome. I want to be upfront with MOHWA leaders. They have to think differently and they must avoid being frozen in time. They must adapt to the changing times if they must attract new members. The errors of the past could be forgiven if the leaders accept their mistakes by taking a brand-new path. The ball is in their court. They can either bury their heads in the sand and kill MOHWA or accept that mistakes have been made and give MOHWA a chance to emerge from its own ashes like the proverbial phoenix.

Cameroon Concord News: We have noticed that you have been very critical of Ekpe and you do not seem to admire the organization. Do you think you will one day join such an organization as many back home hold that every successful Manyu son should join Ekpe?

Dr Joachim Arrey: I am a free-thinking writer who has walked away from conservatism and a past which has been anything but inglorious. I have embraced modernism and development is always at the heart of my thoughts. Any organization which embraces development will win my heart and mind. As a writer, my role is also to trigger debate, especially a debate which is supposed to help the majority of the people to see beyond their noses. Ekpe has existed for many decades, if not centuries, but for all this time, it has been a ‘food-and-drink’ organization. Food and drinks remain measures and units of value for Ekpe members and I am against such a backward mindset. As an experienced writer and someone who wants Manyu to grow by leaps and bounds, I hold that Ekpe’s role should evolve over time so that it can play a key role in Manyu’s development. Ekpe, as I knew it in my dad and grandfather’s day, was an organization which only brought people of sterling qualities into its fold but in recent times, ethics and morality have been relegated to the background and, today, even people with questionable characters get admitted into Ekpe. It is not in error that Ekpe is now seen as a status symbol by many instead of an organization which should build discipline and character into its members. Today, there are more Seseskous in Ekpe than there are ordinary members. Ekpe has become another Indian military which has more generals and fewer foot soldiers. Once members of an organization erroneously see themselves as the cream of society, know that the society is doomed to failure and that is why morals have taken a nosedive in most Manyu communities around the world. Many of those who lead Ekpe lodges today are not worth their weight in gold and they are helping to spread moral corruption in our communities. With many Ekpe members back home caught up in the throes of humiliating poverty, they are selling those titles like young street boys in Mamfe selling peanuts. Poverty hardly breathes virtue and these poor custodians of our culture are being gaslit by those who have money, especially members of the Manyu Diaspora who are looking for recognition and validation.

Cameroon Concord News: You have been very blunt on the issue of Manyu development and Manyu organizations. Will you also be forthcoming when it comes to your involvement in politics in Cameroon? We are hearing that you may be a candidate in the upcoming senatorial or parliamentary elections in Cameroon. The news is all over Mamfe and this is creating some pain and joy within political circles in Mamfe. How true is that?

Dr Joachim Arrey: Thank you for asking this question. As you know, I am a passionate analyst and observer of Cameroon’s political landscape. I am of the view that Manyu needs bold, aggressive and determined politicians who can bring sustainable development to Manyu. As the old generation fades away, Manyu should be preparing a new generation of knowledgeable and development-oriented politicians who will help to provide much-needed leadership in the development realm. What many people do not know is that I have been involved in Cameroon’s politics for more than 34 years and writing to sensitize the population is one of the many effective ways of engaging in politics. I write a lot and sometimes my thoughts get some attention. Instead of being prescriptive, I am always descriptive, making possible suggestions on how the numerous issues facing our country can addressed. I am happy to have this information from you. You are a journalist and I know you have your ears to the ground. If Cameroonians know that I can make significant contributions to efforts at addressing major problems back home, then that is really music to my ears. However, for now, I still have some unfinished business wherever I am and when the time comes; you will know my decision, that is, if the right conditions will be in place for me to participate. I am not the type who only criticizes. I like addressing issues and if I am given an opportunity to help my country, then I will like to use that opportunity to make Manyu a better place than I met it. If and when I make that decision, I will let you know.

Cameroon Concord News: Thanks Dr. Arrey for sharing your thoughts. Any last remark?

Dr Joachim Arrey: Thanks for granting me access to the Concord Group. It is always a pleasure to share my thoughts with you. I would like to indicate that I will continue to be active in the writing and political landscape in Cameroon and I will encourage younger Manyu sons and daughters to be involved in politics. They should start early for them to start learning the ropes. They must know that if you want to move a mountain, you must start by moving stones. Life is a journey of learning and it would be in their best interest if they opened their minds. Have a day!