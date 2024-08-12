MOHWA: Comfort Beyang has to go!

After EYUMEMA, NYENE MAWN and BECHOKO NGOREH MANYU, another organization will soon see the light of day as more women are planning to abandon MOHWA to create their own organization in Cameroon. MOHWA is gradually but surely becoming an empty shell.

MOHWA, a once iconic Manyu organization, is hemorrhaging members and money in an unprecedented manner. Its members are now doubtful about their president’s ability to steer their organization to safer shores. A nasty financial scandal has rock MOHWA and it will take this once popular organization a long time to rebuild.

The MOHWA boat is sinking. Many people are concerned. The president herself is becoming increasingly isolated, especially as there is news that the next MOHWA president will soon be announced. Though quiet, the Manyu political elite in Yaoundé is also concerned. In their view, if any rebranding has to start, then it must be after the departure of the current president whose stewardship has given the organization a bad name. It should be mentioned that after a long and bruising battle with his conscience, Minister Victor Mengot only got his wife registered recently and he is confused right now as the scandal tears MOHWA apart.

According to a source in Yaoundé, the Manyu political elite do not want the people of Manyu to see their silence as their inability and unwillingness to help bring about a solution. The elite understand that the organization has been hit with a cluster bomb and putting the pieces together will be a Herculean task.

The Cameroon Concord News has also been informed that a compromise is in the offing and that most MOHWA members around the world now understand Comfort Beyang belongs to the past and on a dirty ash heap of history.

Her once bloated ego has been punctured and her political dreams have now turned into a massive nightmare which will not be going away anytime soon as the Cameroon Concord News will continue to expose the irresponsibility, greed and manipulation which have become the hallmarks of MOHWA.

Comfort Beyang with a PhD attached to her name who once thought that being a university professor meant she was untouchable and omniscient, is today regretting the many mistakes she had made. She rejected every pearl of wisdom senior Manyu ladies shared with her, thinking that her academic attainments had transformed her into the new Socrates of Manyu Division.

She now knows that passing an exam does not bestow on her the status of an iconic intellectual. Teaching in a university is just a job which can be done by anybody whose dream is to be within an academic environment. Picking up a fight with the media will remain her greatest undoing.

She thought her ‘lame dogs of war’, especially those living in the USA, could impress anybody with their empty noise and threats of law suits. For intellectual excellence and philosophical thinking, many of those dogs of war still have a long way to go. They do not even have the time to come up with a logical and convincing rejoinder as time is a scarce resource to people who are still struggling to make ends meet.

MOHWA is not a private organization. It is a Manyu organization which receives goodwill donations. It is the prerogative of whistleblowers and journalists to bring to light any issues of malfeasance destroying the organization.

Those who claim to love MOHWA must understand that the best line of action is to conduct an investigation into the allegations which are diminishing MOHWA’s standing. MOHWA will never be cleaned up if the current president is maintained. Without a thorough investigation, the extent of the damage will never be known.

MOHWA does not have the financial resources to undertake any major projects in Manyu. With donors questioning the credibility of the organization, MOHWA will end up like a “food and dance organization”, that is, if the women who are following Comfort Beyang over the clift like lemmings will still have the right dance steps after this scandal.

Comfort Beyang has to go. She has overstayed her welcome. This scandal has not only foiled her political plan, it has also upset her plan to build a beautiful home for herself in Buea. With donors gone, that house will continue to stand there uncompleted for a long time. If she does not go, then there will be more defections which will only further weaken MOHWA.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Group Chairman and Editor-in-chief

Cameroon Concord News Group