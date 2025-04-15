Minister Obi Eta Jerome’s death – What do we know?

One of Anglophone Cameroon’s most celebrated road construction engineers and former Minister of Public Works Obi Eta Jerome died suddenly in Yaoundé after becoming ill.

Minister Victor Mengot who confirmed the sad news to the entire Manyu community at home and in the diaspora said “My dear brothers and sisters, once again Manyu has lost one of its remaining elephants. It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing into glory of H. E. OBI ETA Jerome. May his soul find solace at the bosom of the Almighty God. Victor MENGOT, Patron MECDA.”

The leader of the Manyu Solidarity Group UK Prince Julian Ebai has offered his sincere condolences following Minister Eta Jerome’s death.

In a statement, the Prince said: “My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Alfred Bate Bawak who headed the North Sub-section of the ruling CPDM party in Great Britain before the Southern Cameroons crisis says Minister Eta Jerome was a “tour de force in Manyu and South West politics, who took Manyu close to first world development standard”.

Eta Jerome Obi joined the ruling CPDM party at a time of relative success in the 90s. He modernized the Tiko Sub Section after he was elected Sub Section President, ensuring its machinery was overhauled and its message was polished.

He retired from the public service, joined the private sector and served as technical director at the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) under the stewardship of Peter Mafany Musonge.

His decision to join the CDC marked his return to frontline politics and the completion of a Manyu road business that he started in the early 80s.

It is not every Manyu political veteran that receives a tribute from Manyu female associations upon news of their death.

That Eta Jerome’s devotion to Manyu development has been praised by Dr Mrs. Patience Abangma feels significant.

The President-General of the Manyu Women’s International Association (Nyene Mawn) Dr Mrs. Patience Abangma said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with his family, and those across Cameroon mourning the loss of former Public Works minister Eta Jeroma Obi. The South West region road dream he cherished so closely, and came so close to delivering, will never die.”

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai