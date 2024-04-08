Minister Narcisse overwhelming verdict on who should become next manager of the Lions

The Minister for Sports and Physical Education has officially installed Marc Brys as head coach of the Indomitable Lions in a move described by some football commentators as counterproductive.

Cameroon Concord News understands that the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) reportedly interviewed three other managers ever since Rigobert Song was sacked and Marc Brys was not one of them.

However, Brys is not the only manager that remains in with a chance of gracing the Indomitable Lions managerial hot-seat as a cream of European managers including Italian Football legend Fabio Cannavaro who remains under consideration by FECAFOOT are expected in Yaoundé soonest.

This week promises to be Cameroon football biggest in recent years and the appointment of two different bosses by the Biya regime and the Cameroon Football Federation will set the tone of a deepening crisis.

Like any football nation, Cameroonians, ever since Song was sacked have not been shy to voice their opinions on who they believe should land the role. There have been no shortage of calls for a big and respected name and Brys is not one of them!!

By Rita Akana in Yaounde