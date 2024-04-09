Indomitable Lions: Eto’o and Biya regime at daggers-drawn positions

A war has reportedly broken out between the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) and the government itself, following the appointment of Marc Brys as coach of the Indomitable Lions.

In Monday’s edition of French newspaper Le Monde, it was reported that Samuel Eto’o, the president of Fecafoot, presented a list comprising three names to political leaders, who have the final say in the appointment of a new coach.

The coaches on the list were former Super Eagles manager José Peseiro, Frenchman Hervé Renard and 2006 World Cup winner with Italy Fabio Cannavaro.

Eto’o declined to endorse President Paul Biya’s selection, stating that the decision to appoint Belgian Marc Brys as coach falls under his own authority.

Alongside the Belgian coach, several individuals selected to join the management team have notably strained relationships with Eto’o.

Among them are former internationals Alioum Boukar and François Omam-Biyik, who will be part of Marc Brys’ technical staff.

They previously held these positions under the guidance of Portuguese coach Antonio Conceiçao but were dismissed by the president of Fecafoot immediately following the 2021 African Cup of Nations

Eto’o is advocating for the appointment of one of the coaches he has chosen to be the next manager of the Indomitable Lions, with Peseiro, Renard and Cannavaro his top three preferred candidates.

Peseiro would have been paid 1.5 million euros per annum if he had been chosen as coach of the Indomitable Lions.

The Portuguese is currently a free agent after running out of contract with the Nigeria Football Federation at the end of February.

