Minister Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh using Biya acolytes to avoid arrest

State prosecutors of the Special Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the all-powerful Secretary General at the Presidency Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh following his refusal to appear before judges on October 18.

Ngoh Ngoh was summoned “physically” on October 18 by investigators to be interviewed in the context of “Covidgate”, a scandal following several cases of misappropriation of public funds and overcharging, documented by a report of the Chamber of Auditors.

Cameroon Intelligence Report now understands the Biya acolyte is presently using his high-level contacts within the security apparatus to avoid arrest.

An aide to the so-called Minister-Secretary General believes that the Special Criminal Court procedure is akin to “harassment” aimed at weakening the head of state’s main collaborator in order to push President Biya to “get rid” of him.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé