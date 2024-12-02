Martinez Zogo Affair: Trial continues with substantive hearings still pending

The military tribunal is set to hold a hearing today, in Yaoundé, in the case surrounding the January 2023 murder of journalist Martinez Zogo, which implicates agents from the Directorate General for External Research (DGRE), the country’s most powerful intelligence agency. Following a joint police and gendarmerie investigation ordered by the president, 17 suspects have been in custody and on trial since March 2024 before a panel of judges led by Colonel Misse Njonè. However, ten months after the initial hearing, the trial remains bogged down in procedural disputes.

Over recent months, attorneys for the public prosecution (representing the civil party and government commissioner) and defense lawyers have sparred over preliminary issues, each side claiming the other is responsible for delaying substantive proceedings.

One example involves Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga, the wealthy businessman and media magnate suspected of masterminding Zogo’s murder. Belinga’s lawyers have unsuccessfully sought his release based on a December 1, 2023, court order. On that date, former investigating judge Sikati II Kamwo denied having signed an order for Belinga’s release, despite his lawyers presenting a document bearing the judge’s signature.

A similar order was issued for the release of Léopold Maxime Eko Eko, the former head of the DGRE, who is also accused of involvement in the journalist’s killing. The judge rejected both requests for release during a November 12 hearing.

Another contentious issue centers on the status of the DGRE, with 12 of its agents standing trial. The intelligence agency, through its attorney, sought to join the case as a civil party. After an initial rejection, the judges also denied a second request pressed by the agency’s lawyer, Claude Assira.

From today, Assira is expected to join the defense, advocating for the DGRE’s right to avoid being held civilly liable for Zogo’s murder. Should the agency fail in its efforts, it may face the obligation to pay damages to the journalist’s family.

