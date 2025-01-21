Maroua: Eto’o knighted as grand notable of the Lamidat de Mada

The President of the Cameroon Football Federation has been knighted as a grand notable of the Lamidat de Mada by the Speaker of the National Assembly Cavaye Djibril.

Samuel Eto’o was invested by the royals of Mada led by Hon. Cavaye Djibril in a ceremony at the royal palace in Tokombéré on Tuesday 21 January 2025.

Eto’o knighthood, awarded for services to football and youth development in Cameroon was announced by Cavaye Djibril on behalf of the people of Mada.

Samuel Eto’o presented a jersey of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Cavayé Yeguié Djibril immediately after his induction ceremony.

By Rita Akana