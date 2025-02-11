Manyus in Nigeria: Chief Simon Etta aiming to increase meeting attendance

HRH Chief Simon Etta, President of the Manyu Elements Cultural Association (MECA Nigeria) has announced plans to attract Manyu citizens living in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to be part of the bigger Manyu family.

The Supreme leader of the Manyu people in Nigeria also disclosed that MECA Nigeria under his stewardship will push Manyu families and their children to develop interest in Manyu languages, culture, tradition and history.

Chief Simon Etta added that MECA Nigeria will start helping Manyu children born in Nigeria to develop the tools and skills they need to ensure that the Manyu culture does not go extinct.

The leader made the comments during a recent MECA Nigeria meeting that held in the federal capital Abuja.

Also speaking was Chief Stella Ntui who currently moonlights as President of the Manyu Women International Association (Nyene Mawn) Nigeria chapter. Chief Stella Ntui said Nyene Mawn Nigeria will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with MECA Nigeria.

The Abuja meeting was attended by senior Manyu citizens including Commissioner Agbor Ebot Lawrence of the Cameroon High Commission in Abuja.

By Soter Agbaw-Ebai with Concord files from Abuja