Manyu Chieftaincy Disease: Is Ossing the next victim?

Manyu Division may be known for many things but one thing that makes the Division stands out is the people’s penchant for titles and this exaggerated love for the titles is one reason why the villages which make up Manyu Division are permanently in dispute and are underdeveloped.

Besongabang, Nchang, Kembong and many others have all been torn apart by chieftaincy disputes which have been around in those villages for a long time, making it hard for residents of the villages or their Diasporic communities to come together to discuss development.

For many decades, it was thought that some Manyu villages were insulated from that internecine chaos, but one after the other, the villages are quietly joining the ranks of chaotic rural settlements, wrapping themselves up in chieftaincy disputes which have retarded the development of many villages in a constituency many hold could have been a shiny example to others in terms of development.

Ossing, with its rotational system, has been the envy of many Manyu villages for decades. Comprised of Kaeka and Kenyang communities, Ossing adopted a rotatory system, making it easy for the chieftaincy title to peaceful and seamlessly move from one linguistic group to another.

But from every indication, that myth is gradually shattering as Ossing prepares to walk away from peace and harmony.

In 2025, Ossing lost its respected traditional ruler. An academic and seasoned administrator, Professor Edward Ako. According to our sources in Ossing, Professor Ako actually took the village to safer shores and there was peace during his time.

A source in Ossing who spoke to Cameroon Concord News Group but sued for anonymity said that Ossing was bracing for impact as impostors and enemies of peace struggle to hand a throne to a man whose character, ability and vision leave much to be desired. The suspect, Thompson Ndip, a civil servant in Yaoundé, is prepared to destroy a peaceful village if things do not go his way.

A manipulator and spinner, Mr. Ndip is desperate for the title, but from every indication, his efforts are not delivering the results he wants. The people of Ossing are wise and no amount of food and drinks will sway them.

“We are really seeing the mess that has destroyed many villages in Manyu. We have been trying to avoid it but a small minority of hungry and desperate people want to change the course of things in our beloved village,” our source said.

“We have a process which has worked and it was the same process which brought Prof. Ako to power in Ossing. This process calls for an evaluation of the different candidates based on certain criteria. Following an evaluation of the candidates, the candidate who is the fourth on the evaluation list, Mr. Thompson Ndip, is the one protesting and trying to bribe everyone,” our source said, adding that “He is a civil servant in Yaoundé and has surrounded himself with financially desperate and hungry people who think that he has money. Why should anyone be accepted as the chief if he does not have the right character and was never the first on that list?,” he quipped.

“The second and third persons on that list have not protested. Some of the candidates have already congratulated the person who topped the list. Ossing needs someone who can unite people and convince those who have money to contribute towards the development of our village,” our angry source said.

“You cannot lose an evaluation exercise and then come and be parading yourself as a champion. One of his supporters told us in Ossing that it was likely that he will be appointed as a minister in Biya’s next government. Who has ever been appointed a minister just because he is managing a project funded by donors? We may be living in Ossing, but we are not stupid and blind. We know what is happening and we cannot fall for such mischief and dishonesty,” he said

“Manyu and Ossing have better people who can represent us in Biya’s government. This young civil servant has been corrupting some of the kingmakers and some are opposed to his approach to things. Some kingmakers who certified the results on the day the evaluation was made later changed their positions, claiming that they were hungry and did not see the documents they signed. This is really funny,” he said.

“Such people should never be kingmakers again in our village. It is obvious that they have been given food and they can now see properly. This is dishonesty,” he stressed.

“These same dishonest elements even went to the Senior Divisional Officer in Mamfe and lied that they had chosen their chief and some people were threatening them. They thought the SDO was stupid. He simply advised the Kaeka kingmakers to present their choice of chief to the kenyang kingmakers, after which the Kenyang kingmakers will approve or disapprove depending on the person’s character,” he pointed out.

“Once the Kenyang kingmakers approve their choice, they will submit their approval to the Ossing Traditional Council (OTC) which is the only body mandated to present a chief to the SDO and the administration. But because the hungry Kaeka kingmakers know that they are playing tricks, they have been avoiding to meet with the Kenyang kingmakers,” he stressed.

“On Saturday, the same hungry kingmakers invited the Kenyang kingmakers to a location not approved for the presentation of the chief. The Kenyang kingmakers turned down the invitation. To spice their invitation, they proudly told the kingmakers to come with their flasks for them to carry food and meat to their homes. This did not move the Kenyang kingmakers who are determined to ensure that the rules and procedures are followed. Not everyone can be bought,” he stressed.

“Since the Kenyang kingmakers did not honor the invitation of the food-and-drink kaeka kingmakers, the desperate kingmakers made a video claiming that they had presented their chief to their Kenyang colleagues. We, in Ossing, are aware of what they are selling, but none of us will be part of that game,” he stressed.

“The processes and procedures must be followed and if they are followed, the right person will be chosen. We need the right person. Someone with the right character. If we get it wrong, the development of our village will stall as many donors might not support our projects,” he pointed out.

“The disease that has affected many Manyu villages seems to be making its way to Ossing but we will do our best to stop it. We have the men and resources to manage our processes the right way to ensure that chaos does not stall our development process,” he concluded.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai