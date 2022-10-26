Manchester United: Ronaldo in squad for Europa League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo would be in the squad for Thursday’s match — a game his side need to win to stand any chance of topping their group.

That would allow them to avoid a third place side from the Champions League in February’s play-off round.

Ronaldo returned to first-team training with Manchester United for the first time on Tuesday since his refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last week.

The Portuguese was left out of United’s squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea and did individual training with fitness coaches on Friday.

“It’s not difficult (Ronaldo situation). We said everything, answered all the questions. He was out for one game and now back in,” said Ten Hag.

“We have an important game tomorrow, we want to top the group.”

Source: AFP