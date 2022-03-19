Mamfe Diocese: Bishop Fondong Abangalo bags doctorate degree with distinction

The newly appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Mamfe His Lordship Aloysius Fondong Abangalo, has defended a Doctorate thesis in Canon Law at the Pontifical University, Urbaniana, Rome.

Cameroon Concord News understands the academic ritual was staged on March 16, 2022 at the Boardroom of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences, bearing on the topic: “Parish Goods and Administration in a Diocese: Case in the Diocese of Buea. A study of Canon 532 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law”

After an intense and productive interactive session between the candidate and the panel members, the Man of God- Aloysius Fondong Abangalo was awarded grade A with a distinction in the impact-full work.