Liverpool’s football star Diogo Jota, 28, dies in car crash in Spain

Liverpool’s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, 28, died in a fiery car crash near Zamora in northwestern Spain with his brother, Spanish state-owned TV station said on Thursday, citing local firefighters.

The Spanish civil guard confirmed to The Associated Press that Jota and his brother Andre Silva, 25, were found dead after their car went off a road. Police were investigating the causes. They said there were no other vehicles involved.

“Everything points to the blowout of a tyre while it (the vehicle) was overtaking,” the civil guard said in a statement, adding that the corpses had been taken to a morgue.

The regional fire department of Castille-Leon, where Zamora is located, said on its website a car crashed shortly after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames, with two men found dead.

Jota helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

Source: France 24