La Republique collapse in Southern Cameroons inevitable notwithstanding French support

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government says the French Cameroun regime is doomed to collapse, and the support coming from its backers in France will not change the regime’s inevitable fate in Southern Cameroons.

Comrade Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a conversation with Cameroon Concord News on Wednesday, a day after the Francophone dominated Cameroon government military announced that its soldiers deployed to Southern Cameroons have killed dozens of Amba fighters in the North West Region. Yerima warned that the occupying French Cameroun regime is some few months away from falling apart in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Dabney Yerima also warned Southern Cameroonians participating in the French Cameroun teleguided senatorial elections of severe consequences and that the Biya French Cameroun regime is not worth their investment.

The Southern Cameroons exiled leader said that even though France, as Yaounde’s main strategic ally, can continue supporting Biya and his criminal gangs and pressuring pro Yaoundé English speaking Cameroonians to accept the present status quo, the decline and ultimate collapse of the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime cannot be prevented.

Yerima further slammed the French Cameroun regime for pulling out of the Canada peace talks and its continued military operations in Southern Cameroons.

By Nelly Epupa with additional reporting from Chi Prudence Asong