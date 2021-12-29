La Republique and Southern Cameroons: 2021 is ending and it was indeed an extraordinary year

Dear Cameroon Concord People, donors, reporters and staff writers,

Dear readers,

2021 is ending and it was indeed an extraordinary year.

A footballer for the first time is head of the Cameroon Football Federation, another Roman Catholic cleric was voted Cameroon Concord Person of The Year, still no negotiating table for both the Biya Francophone regime and the Ambazonia Interim Government and a great leap backwards for the one and indivisible Cameroon as French speaking Cameroonians embrace the Africa Cup of Nations.

But thanks to you, we of the Cameroon Concord News and Cameroon Intelligence Report have worked tirelessly covering the crisis in Southern Cameroons and the politics of the CPDM crime syndicate in Yaoundé. With your support, 4 of our undercover reporters including Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap and Asu Vera Eyere are no longer on the list of journalists in danger in Cameroon. I am very grateful to you and promise that we of the Concord Group will continue to defend the right to news and information in both English and French Cameroun.

A French multinational TOTAL is pushing for the holding of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations amid a crisis that has claimed the lives of thousands of innocent Cameroonian civilians. Several English speaking journalists and opinion leaders are in prison in Douala and Yaoundé. Hundreds of primary and secondary schools have been shut down in Southern Cameroons and an average of nearly one Southern Cameroons child a week is still being killed in connection with the crisis in English speaking Cameroon.

Fortuitously, 2021 was also marked by great developments that encourage us to continue our fight. The decision to hold a Southern Cameroons crisis retreat in Canada and the calls made by prominent Nigerian human rights activists for the release of President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides.

In 2022, we are going to expand our coverage in both French and English Cameroon. We will also continue to fight for the release of all Southern Cameroons journalists in French Cameroun jails. We will support Southern Cameroons detainees and prisoners of conscience and carry out advocacy activities. With your support, Cameroon Concord News Group will take every action in a united manner.

I am therefore standing at attention for every member of the Cameroon Concord News Group team because you kept the ink flowing and bolster Cameroon Concord News and Cameroon Intelligence Report activities despite a difficult year.

As your Chairman and Editor-In-Chief, I am very proud of you. Dear Cameroon Concord People, friends, donors, reporters and staff writers, – you can also be proud in the light of our results.

While wishing you all a great festive season and an excellent 2022, I take this opportunity to appeal to you all to stay safe during this pandemic.

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai