Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination, vows to be president ‘for all Americans’

US Vice President Kamala Harris accepted her party’s historic presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, seizing one of her few remaining opportunities to address an audience of millions. Harris detailed her life story and contrasted her vision with her opponent Donald Trump’s, inviting Americans to chart a “new way forward”.

“On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America,” the 59-year-old said to huge cheers.

“I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations,” she said.

A sea of waving Stars and Stripes flags and chants of “USA” filled the arena as jubilant Democrats anointed Harris as their standard-bearer.

Harris pledged to be a “president for all Americans” as she reaches out to undecided voters after one of the most stunning upheavals in US political history.

With the November election, Americans have a “fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past – a chance to chart a new way forward”, she promised.

She laid out her personal story as a child of a single working mother and her career as a prosecutor, saying she has the background and experience to serve the country in contrast to Trump, who she said only works for himself and “his billionaire friends”.

The convention became a giant party to celebrate Harris’s astonishing ascent.

The first Black woman nominee for a major party, Harris has wiped out former president Trump’s lead in some polls, drawn enormous crowds and raised record funds.

Now her challenge is to introduce herself to a country still getting used to the new Democratic candidate.

“I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans,” Harris said.

Harris recounted her prosecutorial career fighting for victims of sexual abuse and gun crime, highlighting the fact that in Trump she now faces the first convicted felon ever to seek the White House.

The Democrats have been riding a wave of energy and enthusiasm since Harris took on the mantle from Biden a month ago.

President Joe Biden gave a farewell speech on the first day of the convention and said Thursday he had called Harris to wish her luck.

“I am proud to watch my partner Kamala Harris accept our nomination for president. She will be an outstanding president because she is fighting for our future,” Biden, who is on holiday in California, also said on X.

Democrats are trying to temper their hopes, knowing that Harris faces a tough sprint to a nail-biting election on November 5, which as in 2020 may be decided by a handful of votes in key states.

From Barack and Michelle Obama to Bill Clinton, senior figures have warned all week that Harris has a brutal fight on her hands to beat Trump.

The 78-year-old Republican nominee believed he was cruising to a stunning return to power against Biden, but has been unsettled by the sudden Democratic switch to a much younger opponent – and one looking to make history as the first woman president.

Trump is increasingly resorting to personal insults, racially charged attacks, and dark rhetoric.

He gave a play-by-play commentary on Harris’s speech on his Truth Social platform, accusing her of making the United States a “failing nation” while part of the Biden administration.

“She’s done nothing for three and a half years but talk, and that’s what she’s doing tonight, she’s complaining about everything but doing nothing!” he wrote.

Source: AFP