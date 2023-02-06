Journalist Martinez Zogo Affair: Media tycoon Amougou Belinga, Bruno Bidjang in police drag-net

Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga and a young journalist he recently promoted to General Manager of his privately-owned television channel, Vision 4 were arrested at their respective homes shortly after 6am on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Cameroon Intelligence Report understands the mafia boss of the press group ANECDOTE Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga was auditioned in the premises of the Secretariat of State for Defense (SED) in the night of Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Yaoundé, before images of him touring one of his fraudulent financial establishments “Vison finances” were released Friday morning. An activity organized in order to deny his arrest.

This time around Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga is no longer free to move. He was arrested this morning, as well as his closest collaborator and trusted man, Bruno Bidjang.

Cameroon Intelligence Report has evidence that Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga teleguided the barbaric murder of journalist and whistleblower Martinez Zogo. The late host of the program “Embouteillages” had been very critical against alleged corruptors and embezzlers of public funds.

Zogo was kidnapped on January 17, 2023, and then found dead on Sunday, January 22, 2023. A joint gendarmerie-police investigation ordered by President Biya has already led to the arrest of some twenty suspects.

By Rita Akana