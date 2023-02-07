Turkey, Syria earthquake death toll surpasses 5,000 as rescuers search for survivors

Rescuers in Turkey and Syria dug through the freezing night and morning Tuesday, hunting for survivors among the rubble of thousands of buildings felled in a series of violent earthquakes that started in the early hours of Monday morning. The death toll across the two countries reached 5,102 after a swarm of strong tremors occurred near the Turkey-Syria border – the largest of which measured a massive 7.8 in magnitude.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said the total number of deaths in Turkey had risen to 3,419, with another 20,534 people injured. That brought the number of people killed to 5,102, with another 1,602 people confirmed dead on the Syrian side of the border.

Source: France 24