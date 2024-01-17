Italian Football: Roma replaces sacked Mourinho with Daniele De Rossi

Roma have instantly replaced Jose Mourinho, with Daniele De Rossi returning to the club as interim manager until the end of the season.The former Italy international is a massive crowd favourite after spending 18 years as a player at the Stadio Olimpico and will take charge of his first game against Verona on Saturday evening.

After signing his contract, Rossi said: “I would like to thank the Friedkin family for entrusting me with the responsibility of Roma’s head coach role. From my side, I know no other way but dedication, daily sacrifices, and giving everything. I must face the challenges that await us from now until the end of the season.

“The excitement of being able to sit on our bench is indescribable. Everyone knows what Roma means to me. However, the work that awaits us all has already taken precedence. We have no time or choice but to be competitive, fight for our goals, and try to achieve them, which are the only priorities my staff and I have set for ourselves.”

Roma’s 3-1 loss to AC Milan was the final nail on the coffin for Mourinho at the Italian capital, with the Friedkin Group forced into making a ruthless change in the dugout.

That was Roma’s seventh loss from 20 Serie A games so far this season, and they have already exited the Coppa Italia following a 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the last eight.

The Giallorossi are currently down in ninth in Serie A, and De Rossi has a huge job on his hands to lift a confidence-stricken squad. Roma fans will be eager to witness an instant turnaround in their fortunes under De Rossi as they host a struggling Verona next at home. The Yellow and Blues are currently in the relegation zone having won just four of their 20 matches in the Italian top-flight, and Roma will be expected to pick up three points against them at the Olimpico.

