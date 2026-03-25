Iranian missiles rain down on Israel’s intelligence hubs in new wave

In a fresh wave of retaliatory strikes, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the Israeli regime’s “secure” intelligence facilities in Tel Aviv.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Department said in a statement on Tuesday that it had carried out the 79th wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 against the Israeli and American targets.

Deploying powerful Kheybar Shekan, Emad, and Sejjil missiles alongside IRGC Aerospace Force kamikaze drones, the operation successfully breached the regime’s multi-layered air defense systems, the statement said.

The missiles, it stated, targeted Israel’s intelligence facilities in northern and central Tel Aviv, as well as military commercial and support centers in Ramat Gan and the Negev.

The missiles also hit Israel’s southern military logistics and command headquarters in Beersheba.

The missile strikes triggered widespread panic across Israel and forced the suspension of a Knesset (parliament) session on Tuesday.

“Plumes of thick smoke and fire engulfing the Israeli-occupied territories, while forcing over two million people into shelters, serves as undeniable evidence of Iran’s advanced missile and drone capabilities.”

Iran’s advanced missiles have once again demonstrated that the enemies’ “multi-layered defenses have been rendered ineffective.”

The IRGC further said that Israel’s systematic censorship and the Pentagon’s blackout on images of Iran’s precision strikes against US assets in the region, “expose the profound panic” of the two enemies and their “desperate attempts to conceal and manipulate the truth.'”

Iranian armed forces have been carrying out retaliatory attacks on US military assets in regional countries and on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories since Tel Aviv and Washington launched their joint military aggression against the Islamic republic on February 28.

In the last 25 days, Iranian Armed Forces have delivered a series of devastating strikes on enemy targets, effectively paralyzing the US air defense systems across the region.

Source: Press TV