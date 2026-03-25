Cameroon releases official hymn ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s Apostolic Visit

Cameroon has unveiled a musical composition that reflects both the spiritual depth and cultural richness of the Central African nation that is planning for the Apostolic Visit of Pope Leo XIV scheduled for April 15-18.

Titled “Terre de l’Alliance” (Land of the Covenant), the hymn has been composed for a four-part mixed choir with instrumental accompaniment.

It is designed to capture the sacred and celebratory nature of the papal visit, an event widely seen as a moment of hope, unity, and peace for the country.

The text of the hymn was written by Fr. Simplice Vladimir Bidzanga, a member of the Clergy of Cameroon’s Catholic Archdiocese of Yaoundé, while the music was composed by Dr. Rosny Frédéric M. Mbida, bringing together pastoral insight and musical expertise in a unified artistic expression.

The hymn opens with a litany welcoming the Holy Father, setting a reverent and solemn tone that underscores the significance of the visit.

It then transitions into expressions of joy from the Cameroonian people as they prepare to receive the Pope, interwoven with themes of prayer and hope surrounding his mission.

The text also highlights the role of the Pope as the successor of Saint Peter, emphasizing his spiritual leadership within the global Catholic Church.

The hymn concludes with another litany calling for unity and prayer, reflecting the vision of a Church that is “one and indivisible.”

A notable feature of Terre de l’Alliance is its multilingual composition, which mirrors Cameroon’s cultural diversity. In addition to the country’s official languages—French and English—the hymn incorporates several local languages, including Ewondo, Duala, and Agi’i Mbeligi.

It also features words of welcome in Fulfulde, Oku, Maka, Balondo, Ghomala, Bamoun, Bulu, and Bassa, among others.

Musically, the piece blends traditional Cameroonian rhythms and cultural expressions with elements of Western classical composition. This fusion highlights the country’s artistic heritage while also symbolizing its openness to the universal Church and the wider world.

The composition begins with a solemn introduction that conveys the grandeur of the reception reserved for the Pope, before evolving into a lively and festive celebration.

This dynamic section invites the people of God to welcome the Pontiff with joy, while a declamatory passage reflects on the mission of the successor of Saint Peter.

Terre de l’Alliance

Hymne officiel de la Visite Apostolique du Pape Léon XIV au Cameroun

Auteur – Texte : Abbé Simplice Vladimir BIDZANGA

Musique : Dr Rosny Frédéric M. MBIDA

Sa Sainteté (Welcome), Bienvenue (Welcome) !

Hosanna ! Béni soit celui qui vient au nom du Seigneur !

Refrain

Léon XIV, Pasteur de la Paix,

Sur la terre du Cameroun, sois le bienvenu !

Le Christ nous rassemble, l’Esprit nous conduit,

Ensemble, marchons vers la Lumière !

1

Des rives du Wouri aux savanes du Nord,

Le peuple de Dieu chante ton arrivée.

Amutara azu ! (Car le Père arrive !)

Azu a nnam Kamërun, nnam mvòè. (Il vient au Cameroun, terre de paix.)

Tu apportes la clé, tu ouvres nos cœurs,

Sous le regard bienveillant du Créateur.

II

De la Sanaga aux sommets du Mont Mandara,

Nos mains se joignent pour une seule prière.

O sese, O mulema mwa mbe mwaloba ! (Ô joie, le cœur est la porte de Dieu !)

Nwi lë gha, mbuon dzwi ! (Dieu est là, la paix est là !)

Léon XIV, porte-flambeau de l’espoir,

Fais briller sur nous la gloire de Son visage.

III

Tu es Petrus, et sur cette pierre,

L’Afrique bâtit sa foi et sa lumière.

Du Nord au Sud, de l’Est à l’Ouest, un seul corps,

Le Cameroun t’acclame d’un même accord.

Bénis nos enfants, guéris nos douleurs,

Et sème le grain de l’Amour dans nos cœurs.

Refrain (English)

Leo the Fourteenth, Pastor of Peace,

Welcome to the land Cameroon!

Christ brings us together, the Spirit guides us,

Together, let us walk towards the Light!

Refrain 2

Sous ton bâton pastoral nous marchons,

Unis dans la foi du Ressuscité ;

Que Yaoundé, Bamenda et Douala

Deviennent le cénacle des nations.

Coda

Un seul cœur, une seule prière,

Léon XIV, Pasteur de lumière,

Welcome to the land of lions, One heart, one prayer,

Cameroun, chante à l’unisson !

Hosanna, Glory to the Lord!

Paix sur notre Nation,

God bless Cameroon, Hosanna, Glory to the Lord

Culled from aciafrica