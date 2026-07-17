Iran says reprisal strikes hit US aircraft in Jordan, Qatar

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said it targeted US fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft stationed in Jordan and Qatar in new waves of retaliatory attacks after Washington used regional bases to strike civilian infrastructure in southern Iran.

In three statements issued on Friday, the IRGC said the latest waves of Operation Nasr 2 were carried out in response to US war crimes committed during overnight attacks on civilian targets in Iran.

One of the statements addressed the Jordanian people, noting that the US military relocated the forward headquarters of US Central Command (CENTCOM) terrorist forces from Qatar to Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan following Iran’s strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar last year.

The IRGC said the base also hosts dozens of US aerial refueling aircraft and F-35, F-15 and F-16 fighter jets that have been used to launch attacks against Palestine, Iran and Lebanon.

It said US forces again launched attacks from bases in Jordan on Thursday night, striking civilian targets in Bandar Abbas, including bridges, residential neighborhoods and a water pumping station.